I cried my heart out by Dhanmondi Lake: Tasrif Khan

Singer Tasrif Khan is quite famous on social media. However, this young artiste didn’t get a smooth start to his career. He had to endure negative comments from many and was ignored too. This lead vocal of the musical band named ‘Kureghor’ endured all of that quietly at that time.

This singer had experienced three such unexpected incidents right at the beginning of his career that sometimes it made him cry or sometimes pensive. But later he took inspiration from those incidents and turned into today’s Tasrif Khan to his fans.

Back in 2016, Tasrif was admitted to a private university. He used to spend most of his time in music. Suddenly, he had an opportunity to sing at an event of the university. Several other bands were to perform at that event. Tasrif was quite happy to hear the news. He had gone straight to New Market to do some shopping.

After he was done with the shopping, he did the rehearsal taking a long time. He was supposed to perform in the afternoon and he reached there accordingly. But, he couldn’t perform that day because of other bands. The organisers told him that he would get the chance to perform a little bit later.