Nagarbaul James turns 61
Faruq Mahfuz Anam James, affectionately called "guru" by his fans, turned 61 on Thursday. He spent the last four decades of his life as a dominant figure in Bangladesh’s band music scene.
The National Award-winning musician is regarded as one of the subcontinent’s most iconic rock singers, whose career has inspired generations of fans both in Bangladesh and abroad.
Born in 1964 in Naogaon, Rajshahi, James was raised in Chattogram. His family did not initially support his pursuit of music, prompting him to leave home in 1976. He began singing live at Aziz Boarding in Pahartali, Chattogram.
In 1977, James formed the band Feelings as lead vocalist and guitarist, later renaming it Nagar Baul, a name that has since become synonymous with the musician himself.
James released the band’s first album, Station Road, in 1987. Over the years, he has produced many hit songs, including Taray Taray Rotiye Debo, Maa, Bangladesh, Pagla Hawaa, Dushtu Chheler Dol, Guru Ghor Banaila Ki Diya, and Mirabai, which solidified his status as a rock icon. Many of his songs were adapted from poems.
Alongside contemporaries LRB and ARK, James formed what came to be known as the “Big Three of Bangladeshi Rock” in the 1990s, captivating audiences with his unique psychedelic rock style and stage presence.
In addition to his achievements in rock music, James has worked as a playback singer in Dhallywood, earning the Bangladesh National Film Award for the Best Male Playback Singer for Desha: The Leader (2014) and Swatta (2017).
He also ventured into Bollywood, debuting in Anurag Basu’s Gangster (2006) and later contributing to Woh Lamhe (2006), Life… in a Metro (2007), and Warning (2013). Despite numerous opportunities to expand his career internationally, James chose to return to Bangladesh to continue his work as a musician in his home country.
As a solo artist, he has released eight albums: Anannya (1989), Palabe Kothay (1995), Dukhini Dukkho Korona (1997), Thik Ache Bondhu (1999), Ami Tomaderi Lok (2003), Janata Express (2005), Toofan (2006), and Kaal Jamuna (2009). He has also collaborated extensively with renowned lyricists, composers, and musicians across Bangladesh’s music industry.
Beyond performing, James has established himself as a versatile creative professional, working as a photographer and media entrepreneur. He is the founder and chairman of Red Dot Entertainment, a prominent production house in Bangladesh.
On his 61st birthday, fans, fellow musicians, and admirers from across the country and abroad took to social media to share photos, concert memories, and heartfelt tributes celebrating James’s life and career.
Even after six decades of life and over 40 years of music, Nagarbaul James continues to inspire young musicians and entertain audiences, cementing his enduring legacy as a pioneer of Bangladeshi rock music.