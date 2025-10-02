Nagarbaul James turns 61

Faruq Mahfuz Anam James, affectionately called "guru" by his fans, turned 61 on Thursday. He spent the last four decades of his life as a dominant figure in Bangladesh’s band music scene.

The National Award-winning musician is regarded as one of the subcontinent’s most iconic rock singers, whose career has inspired generations of fans both in Bangladesh and abroad.

Born in 1964 in Naogaon, Rajshahi, James was raised in Chattogram. His family did not initially support his pursuit of music, prompting him to leave home in 1976. He began singing live at Aziz Boarding in Pahartali, Chattogram.

In 1977, James formed the band Feelings as lead vocalist and guitarist, later renaming it Nagar Baul, a name that has since become synonymous with the musician himself.