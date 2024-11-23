James thrilled by crowd in Riyadh, promises return

Impressed by Bangladeshi expatriate community's overwhelming response with the biggest-ever crowd in the Saudi capital Riyadh, rock legend Nagar Baul James has said he wants to come to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia again and again to entertain the remittance heroes and beyond.

"It’s amazing, especially the audience. I didn't imagine such a massive audience here. It's awesome. I am very impressed. I can't express my feelings in words," James told the media on Friday night right after performing at Al-Suwaidi Park.

The organisers say several lakhs of Bangladeshis enjoyed the concert with over a lakh of people waiting outside the park as the venue was flooded with James' fans.

Though he is popularly known as "Nagar Baul", his fans at home and abroad fondly call him "Guru" and it was James' first visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.