James thrilled by crowd in Riyadh, promises return
Impressed by Bangladeshi expatriate community's overwhelming response with the biggest-ever crowd in the Saudi capital Riyadh, rock legend Nagar Baul James has said he wants to come to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia again and again to entertain the remittance heroes and beyond.
"It’s amazing, especially the audience. I didn't imagine such a massive audience here. It's awesome. I am very impressed. I can't express my feelings in words," James told the media on Friday night right after performing at Al-Suwaidi Park.
The organisers say several lakhs of Bangladeshis enjoyed the concert with over a lakh of people waiting outside the park as the venue was flooded with James' fans.
Though he is popularly known as "Nagar Baul", his fans at home and abroad fondly call him "Guru" and it was James' first visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
"In fact, for the first time, I am on Saudi soil. Certainly, I will come again and again here," said James, extending his gratitude to the organizers including the Saudi Ministry of Media, and to his fans.
"I will definitely come again whenever I will get a chance," he assured his fans in Saudi Arabia.
This year’s "Riyadh Season," organised by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Media, features artistes from nine countries, including Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.
This initiative is a collaborative effort under Saudi Vision 2030, involving the General Entertainment Authority, the Ministry of Media, and the Quality of Life Programme.
Appreciating the Bangladeshi expatriate community's hard work and their contributions to both Bangladesh and Saudi societies, James said their joining this event helped build the bridges of stronger friendship between the two countries.
He sang some of his iconic Bengali rock numbers including "Taray Taray Rotiye Debo" (penned by legendary poet Shamsur Rahman), "Maa", "Pagla Hawaa", "Dushtu Chheler Dol", "Guru Ghor Banaila Ki Diya", "Jatra", "Kobita" and his popular Hindi song
"Bheegi Bheegi" which strengthened his legacy as "Guru" to his fans all over the world.
"I have come far from just for you. I love you," said the 60-year-old star, throwing a flying kiss to the sea-like audience from the stage.
Although James, formally known as Faruq Mahfuz Anam, was scheduled to begin his performance after 10 PM, he started at least two hours earlier as the park and its surroundings were flooded with fans by 6 pm.
"I grew up listening to his songs. I am seeing James performing live after two decades. Today, I am with my wife and kids. This is a memorable event for me. He hits 60 but he is still too young to us with his very powerful voice," a Bangladeshi expatriate told UNB sharing his excitement.
He recalled how despite his family's resistance, James pursued his passion for music.
While wrapping up his performance, James conveyed to the audience, "You are my heart, you are my songs. We will meet again if I remain alive and if we remain on the same path."
The four-day "Bangladesh Culture" segment of the prestigious "Riyadh Season" began on Wednesday evening, showcasing the rich and diverse cultural heritage and lifestyle of Bangladesh.
This high-profile event highlighted various aspects of expatriates' lives in Saudi Arabia, offering a vibrant glimpse into the traditions, art, and customs of Bangladesh.
A diverse lineup of artistes, celebrities, and influencers from Bangladesh, including Habib Wahid, Porshi, DJ Sonica, and Beauty Khan, showcased the country’s rich culture and heritage during the four-day celebration at Al-Suwaidi Park.
The 45-day festival, which began on October 12, will run through November 30.
Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Youssef Essa Al Duhailan has recently said the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka is issuing a good number of visas every day, which is adding up to the already 3 million workers employed in Saudi Arabia.
He expressed eagerness to recruit more workers, especially skilled and trained workforce, to support its ambitious initiatives like 'Green Saudi Initiative' and mega projects under the Kingdom Vision 2030.
The ambassador recalled the invaluable contributions of Bangladeshi expatriate workers to the Saudi economy and society, praising them as diligent and hardworking.
They are also sending billions of US dollars annually as remittances.
In 2023, about half a million Bangladeshis visited Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah and Hajj, a 37% increase from the previous year.
The Saudi Vision 2030 states that culture is “indispensable to our quality of life” and stresses the need to boost the Kingdom’s cultural output.