Taylor Swift confirms wrap up of Eras Tour in December

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has made an announcement about the conclusion of her ongoing sixth concert tour. During her 100th show at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, the pop superstar shared with the audience that she is going to wrap up the Eras Tour at the end of the year, reported a media outlet.

"A lot of you are like, 'How are you going to celebrate the 100th show?'" said Swift to the crowd. "The celebration of the 100th show for me means this is the very first time I've acknowledged to myself and admitted that this tour is going to end in December," she added.