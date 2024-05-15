Taylor Swift tour will boost UK economy: Study

Taylor Swift's worldwide Eras Tour will boost the UK economy by almost £1 billion ($1.3 billion) as fans splash the cash to see the US music star, Barclays bank estimated Wednesday.

A study entitled "Swiftonomics" said almost 1.2 million fans would each shell out about £848 on tickets, travel, accommodation and merchandise to see the singer and songwriter perform in the UK over 15 summer dates.

This figure is 12 times the amount someone would spend on an average night out in the country, according to Barclays.