Adele reminisces being ‘devastated’ and ‘embarrassed’ by her divorce

British singer-songwriter Adele is in a state of freedom to say and express herself in ways she never imagined she could have in years past.

According to Fox News, the ‘Easy on Me’ singer recently opened up about the difficulties she had settling into her new role as a superstar single mom amid her divorce from Simon Konecki, whom she said lives across the street from her in Beverly Hills and routinely contributes to the school pick-up and drop-off for their 9-year-old son, Angelo. “We do normal, normal things on the weekends. I’ll take him to the parties, all of that,” Adele told a news outlet of the time she spends with her child.