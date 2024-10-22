Lady Gaga teases new title track 'Disease'

Lady Gaga is all set to come up with her new single 'Disease'. Though the pop star is yet to make an official announcement, her parent label Universal Music posted pre-saves for 'Disease' on a pop-up site, linking to Spotify and Apple Music, reported a media outlet.

Fans surmised earlier this week that the song may in fact be titled 'Disease' after noticing that the capitalisation of letters for some of her songs on streaming had changed from upper to lower and vice versa, and when rearranged, the first letters of seven songs spelled 'Disease', as per the media outlet.