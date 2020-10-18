Ayub Bachchu’s 2nd death anniversary today



Several music stars have also paid their tributes to the rock legend on their social media accounts sharing their photographs and memories with Ayub Bachchu. Noted singers and music artists have also dedicated special tribute performances to the legend including Asif Akbar, Bappa Mazumder, lyricist Asif Iqbal, media personality Abdun Noor Tushar, Prince Mahmud and more.



Born in Patiya at Khorna union in Chattogram on 16 August, 1962, to Mohammad Ishaque Chowdhury and Nurjahan Begum, Bachchu founded his band LRB in 1991.



Prior to that, Bachchu started his journey as a band musician with his band 'Golden Boys' (later changed to 'Ugly Boys') that he formed with his childhood friend and legendary Bangladeshi singer Kumar Bishwajit, and also served as a prominent member in renowned Bangladeshi bands such as 'Feelings' with another contemporary rock icon James, and 'Souls', where he played for 10 years before founding LRB.





