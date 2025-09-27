Coke Studio Bangla: Habib Wahid debuts with cross-cultural fusion

Coke Studio Bangla on Thursday night released its sixth track of Season 3, 'Moha Jadu,' a cross-cultural fusion of Bangla mysticism and Farsi poetry that celebrates love’s enchantment as a force moving the heart and soul.

The 4:14-minute track was composed, arranged and produced by popular music artist Habib Wahid, marking his long-anticipated debut on the Coke Studio Bangla platform.

The piece was written by Baul poet Shah Khowaj Mia, a disciple of revered mystic Durbin Shah, with additional Farsi verses penned by Hadis Dehgan. Habib Wahid himself handled mixing and mastering of the release.