Blackpink is really the revolution

“We are four different girls that came from four different worlds, we all had one dream but it wasn’t that easy thing,” said Rosé a member of Blackpink. Blackpink is the most famous girl group all over the world and also on YouTube.

The group's name is meant to challenge female stereotypes. "Pink is commonly used to portray prettiness, but Blackpink actually means to say 'Pretty isn't everything’,” explained YG Entertainment, “It also symbolizes that they are a team that encloses not only beauty but also great talent.”

“I might look sweet, but I don’t act like it,” Jennie. another member the group, sings in the opening lines of “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” echoing this message. Blackpink’ is really connected with their fans who are called ‘BLINKs,’ a grip of black and pink.