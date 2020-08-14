Blackpink is really the revolution

“We are four different girls that came from four different worlds, we all had one dream but it wasn’t that easy thing,” said Rosé a member of Blackpink. Blackpink is the most famous girl group all over the world and also on YouTube.
The group's name is meant to challenge female stereotypes. "Pink is commonly used to portray prettiness, but Blackpink actually means to say 'Pretty isn't everything’,” explained YG Entertainment, “It also symbolizes that they are a team that encloses not only beauty but also great talent.”
“I might look sweet, but I don’t act like it,” Jennie. another member the group, sings in the opening lines of “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” echoing this message. Blackpink’ is really connected with their fans who are called ‘BLINKs,’ a grip of black and pink.
Now, they are the most famous girl group all over the world. They have really unique concepts of songs which represents feminism in the right way without exaggerating it. They divide their songs into two types. One is the ‘Black’ side, which is full of chaos, attitude, bad, strong type of songs and other is the ‘Pink’ side which is soft, calmer and elegant. What has elevated the group’s popularity is the attention given to fashion and beauty in every project.
This talented band was created by YG Entertainment on 8 August 2016 with their single album ‘Square one.’ ‘Whistle’ and ‘Boombayah’ were their title tracks from ‘Square one’. Their debut singles hit number one on the Billboard Songs chart and the fastest act to do so, and only the third Korean artist to hold the top two positions right after Psy and Big Bang.
Recently Blackpink's latest song ‘How you like that’ also holds the records for Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours with 86 million views (now 400 million+), by a K-pop group and Most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours on 27 June 2020.
Jisoo (Full Name: Kim Ji-soo): The oldest member in the group, lead vocalist and visual but often known as Blackpink’s mood-maker. Jisoo acted in a couple of music videos and commercials in the past. Although she is the only member who does not speak English fluently, the vocalist is able to speak fluent Korean, Japanese and Chinese.
Jennie (Full Name: Kim Jennie): Main rapper, who also sings. Jennie was a “trainee” for six years — the longest of the members. She lived in New Zealand for a period before moving back to South Korea in 2010. She was the first member of Blackpink to release an individual track, ‘SOLO’. The music video of ‘SOLO’ showed her versatility as both a rapper and singer, while further establishing her as a fashion icon through more than 20 outfits worn within the three-minute music video.
Rosé (Full Name: Park Chaeyoung): Born in New Zealand and raised in Australia (where she participated in YG Entertainment’s auditions and placed first). She is the group’s main singer, also her distinct voice is easy to recognise. Rosé plays the guitar and piano and covers both English and Korean songs. She trained for 4 years 2 months. She also used to be a cheerleader in Australia.
Lisa (Full Name: Lalisa/Pranpriya Manoban): Lisa, the youngest member known as ‘maknae’ is the main dancer in Blackpink. Born and raised in Thailand, Lisa was in a dance crew at a young age before she auditioned to become a K-pop idol. Besides Thai, she can fluently speak Korean, English, Japanese, and basic Chinese. She was the only person accepted in the YG Audition in Thailand. She ranked 3rd on TC Candler ‘The 100 Most Beautiful Faces of 2019’.
Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa might have just begun touring globally, but a strong fan base stretching far beyond South Korea is already powering their rapid blastoff. With every newly released song, Blackpink’s following on social media has grown. Not only is Lisa the most followed K-pop female idol on Instagram, but Blackpink has the most followed K-pop group account on the platform with 27 million followers.
Blackpink doesn’t collaborate with many artists, but whenever they do they are always matched with a hustler, and it typically leads them to another hit single. Just like ‘Kiss and makeup’ with Dua Lipa and “Sour candy” with Lady Gaga. Yes, both were totally a hit.
Almost two months after they released their latest single ‘How You Like That,’ Blackpink will share another hit with fans, and the coming launch may already be their most highly-anticipated release yet because now, they are going to collaborate with Selena Gomez. This collaboration is named Selpink by both of their fans. Selena Gomez and Blackpink both of them officially confirmed it on their social media accounts. “So SO excited to announce @BlackPinkOfficial and I have a new song coming out August 28th,” wrote Selena on her caption.
The world is sure to be excited, but this upcoming drop is already even more thrilling than the last because its name isn’t revealed yet. It will be released on 28 August 2020, let’s wait and see blinks.
Rumaiysa M Rahman is a 9th grader at Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Dhaka. She can be contacted at rumaiysa.m.rahman@gmail.com