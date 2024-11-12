Indian High Commission holds musical session on Nazrul Shyama Sangeet

The Indira Gandhi Cultural Center (IGCC) of the Indian High Commission held a musical session on Shyama Sangeet by Kazi Nazrul Islam on Tuesday afternoon at the Indian Cultural Center in Dhaka.

The national poet of Bangladesh, Kazi Nazrul Islam, is equally popular in India and Bangladesh. Nazrul has composed more than hundred devotional songs on Goddess Maa Kali, which is called Shyama Sangeet.

Renowned artists Tito Munshi, Mridula Samadder and Bijon Chandra Mistry performed selected works of Nazrul's Shyama Sangeet in the event. In his address, Shri Pranay Verma, the High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh said that Kobi Nazrul’s works are a shared cultural heritage of India and Bangladesh, and gives us a unique platform to forge closer people-to-people and cultural connection between the two countries.

Prominent persons from the field of art and culture in Bangladesh joined the programme.