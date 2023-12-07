Taylor Swift named Time Person of the Year

With a prolific musical output, a remarkably bankable tour and a name that's headline catnip, it's no surprise that Time Magazine has declared 2023 the Year of Taylor Swift.

In its annual issue honoring a Person of the Year -- a nearly century-old designation whose recipients include Volodymyr Zelensky, Martin Luther King Jr. and Greta Thunberg -- the magazine called music's reigning deity a "rare person who is both the writer and hero of her own story."

Nearly two decades into her career the 33-year-old's star simply keeps rising: Swift is smashing industry records, and her conversation-commanding ‘Eras’ tour is set to bring in an estimated USD 2 billion in revenue -- and become the first tour to cross the symbolic USD 1-billion mark.

With hundreds of millions of social media followers and a staunchly loyal fan base, she can move any dial with the tiniest of efforts.

"Taylor Swift found a way to transcend borders and be a source of light," Time editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs wrote in a statement. "Much of what Swift accomplished in 2023 exists beyond measurement."