Cardi B to host 2021 American Music Awards

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B is all set to make her hosting debut at the 2021 American Music Awards.

As per People magazine, the 29-year-old rapper was announced as the host of the upcoming ceremony on Tuesday. Producers MRC Live & Alternative and ABC confirmed the news in a statement shared with the outlet. Speaking about her hosting gig, Cardi said in a statement, “When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited. I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage!”