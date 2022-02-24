Coke Studio Bangla: First track ‘Nasek Nasek’ rocks the nation

Written, composed and sung by Animes Roy in his native language, the song was complemented by Pantha Kanai’s electrifying performance of the legendary folk ballad ‘Dol Dol Doloni,’ written and composed by Abdul Latif and originally sung by folk legend Abdul Alim.
The song was released during a Facebook Live, hosted by popular singer-actor Tahsan, from the official page of Coke Studio Bangla and on its YouTube channel.
Curated and produced by popular singer-music director Shayan Chowdhury Arnob, Nasek Nasek was composed and arranged by Adit Rahman.
The chief sound engineer of the song is Faizan R Ahmad (Buno). It was mixed and mastered by Yash Divecha. Jannatul Firdous Akbar, Warda Ashraf and Rubayat Rehman provided backing vocals.
The track was performed by Adit (piano and backing vocal), Rahin Haider (saxophone), Sayonton Mangsang (saxophone), Marzuq Islam Nafi (drums), Faizan Rashid Ahmad Buno (bass), Imran Ahmed (guitar), Shuvendu Das Shuvo (mandolin and guitar), Saadul Islam (guitar), Pradyut Chatterjea (synths), Mithun Chakra (percussions) and Mubarak (mandira).
Directed by Krishnendu Chattopaddhyay, the video production of the song was done by Dope Productions Private.
With its fusion theme song “Ekla Cholo” released on 7 February, the debut season of Coke Studio Bangla is showcasing an ensemble of popular singers and musicians including Tahsan, Momtaz Begum, Bappa Majumdar, Dilshad Nahar Kona, Samina Chowdhury, and Mizan.
Music enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the fusion performances on Coca-Cola Bangladesh’s official Facebook page, YouTube channel and Spotify.
Coke Studio Bangla is produced by Grey Advertising Bangladesh, with Syed Gousul Alam Shaon, the creative producer of the show.