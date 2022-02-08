‘Coke Studio Bangla’ launched in Bangladesh

Musical franchise 'Coke Studio' has finally started its journey in Bangladesh. It was launched with a grand opening ceremony at a 5-star hotel in the capital on Monday.

The star studded event had faces including Arnob, Tahsan, Momotaz Begum and Ankhi Alamgir, among many others.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs, KM Khalid, and Zunaid Ahmed Palak, State Minister for ICT Division were present as special guests at the event.

UNB reports, state minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid said, music was one of the main and influential sources of inspiration for the Bengali nation in various democratic movements, including the Language Movement of 1952 and the great Liberation War of 1971.