Coke Studio's 'Chiltey Roud': Arnob whips up another magical track

The urban lyrical picturisation of Chiltey Roud written by Saron Datta interweaves with the pain and yearning of ‘O Ki Ekbar Ashiya’ to express the same deep emotion and hunger in people's hearts, in cities and villages, to be close and in the presence of love.
The chief sound engineer of the song is Faizan R Ahmad (Buno) and the track was mixed and mastered by Buno, Saadul Islam and Yash Divecha. Jannatul Firdous Akbar and Rubayat Rehman provided backing vocals.
The track was performed by Jalal Ahmed (bansuri), Saadul Islam (electric guitar), Imran Ahmed (electric guitar), Shuvendu Das Shuvo (acoustic guitar), Faizan Rashid Ahmad (Buno) (bass guitar), Rahin Haider (tenor saxophone), Sayonton Mangsang (bansuri), Hassan Haider Khan (shehnai), Pantho Kanai (drums), Mithun Chakra (percussions), Pradyut Chatterjea (piano), Mubarak Islam (percussion) and Md Ashikul Islam (esraj).
Directed by Krishnendu Chattopaddhyay, the video production of the song was done by Dope Productions Private.
Coke Studio Bangla is always coming up with something new. With its fusion theme song ‘Ekla Chol’ released on 7 February, the debut season of Coke Studio Bangla is showcasing an ensemble of popular singers and musicians, including Tahsan Khan, Momtaz Begum, Bappa Majumdar, Dilshad Nahar Kona, Samina Chowdhury, and Mizan Rahman.
So far the debut season has released four complete fusion tracks before ‘Chiltey Roud’ from Arnob as the singer.
The other tracks are ‘Nasek Nasek’ (Animes Roy, Pantho Kanai), ‘Prarthona’ (Momotaz and Mizan), ‘Bulbuli’ (Ritu Raj, Nandita) and ‘Bhober Pagol’ (Nigar Sumi and Jalali Set).
Coke Studio Bangla is produced by Grey Advertising Bangladesh, with Syed Gousul Alam Shaon being the creative producer of the show.