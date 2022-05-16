Coke Studio's 'Chiltey Roud': Arnob whips up another magical track

Coke Studio Bangla on Sunday released its fifth track ‘Chiltey Roud’. With this song the show curator and producer Shayan Chowdhury Arnob made his singing debut.

Young folk singer Ripon Kumar Sarkar, popularly known as Boga Taleb, voiced the fusion combining legendary Bhawaiya song ‘O Ki Ekbar Ashiya’ written and sung by Abbasuddin Ahmed with Arnob.