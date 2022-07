The hugely talented music director and composer of innumerable timeless songs, Alam Khan, is no more. The veteran artiste died in a private hospital at Shaymoli in the capital at 11.32am on Friday.

His son Arman Khan confirmed the news of his death to Prothom Alo. Arman Khan said, his janaza will be held at FDC following Asr prayers on Friday and he will be buried at Sreemangal on Saturday.