Gaan Bangla TV chairman Taposh arrested

The police have arrested Gaan Bangla television chairman Kaushik Hossain Taposh from Bhatara area in Dhaka in a case filed on allegation of attempt to murder.

He was arrested in front of the Gaan Bangla TV office in the early hours Monday, Uttara East police station sub-inspector Mohammad Liton confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

He said Taposh was produced before the court at around 10:30 am Monday. The court sent him to jail and set next Wednesday as the day for hearing on the remand prayer against him.