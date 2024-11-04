Gaan Bangla TV chairman Taposh arrested
The police have arrested Gaan Bangla television chairman Kaushik Hossain Taposh from Bhatara area in Dhaka in a case filed on allegation of attempt to murder.
He was arrested in front of the Gaan Bangla TV office in the early hours Monday, Uttara East police station sub-inspector Mohammad Liton confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
He said Taposh was produced before the court at around 10:30 am Monday. The court sent him to jail and set next Wednesday as the day for hearing on the remand prayer against him.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Saifuzzaman passed the order.
Earlier, Uttara East police station sub-inspector Md Mohibullah appealed for a 7-day remand against the arrestee.
Speaking to Prothom Alo in this regard, Uttara East police station sub-inspector Mohammad Liton said Taposh was accused in several cases.
According to the case statement, local trader Ishtiaque Mahmud and others joined a demonstration in front of the Nawab Habibullah High School on 18 July. The members of the Bangladesh Awami League, Awami Jubo League and Bangladesh Chhatra League attacked and opened fire on the demonstrators there.
Ishtiaque was shot in his belly. He was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in Dhaka.
Later, on 29 September, Ishtiaque Mahmud filed a murder attempt case with the Uttara East police station as the plaintiff. Some 126 people, including the former inspector general of police (IGP), were made accused in the case. Kaushik Hossain Taposh is the accused no. 9 in the case.