Farida Parveen returns home from hospital after 13 days

Renowned Lalon Sangeet singer Farida Parveen has returned home from hospital completely recovered after 13 days. She will be under physician’s supervision at home.

Managing director of Universal Medical College Hospital, Ashish Kumar Chakraborty confirmed the the singer's release from the hospital Friday night to Prothom Alo.

Farida Parveen was admitted to hospital with serious breathing problem on 1 February. Apart from fluids accumulating in her lungs she had several other old-age complications including diabetes, high blood pressure and thyroids issues.