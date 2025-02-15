Farida Parveen returns home from hospital after 13 days
Renowned Lalon Sangeet singer Farida Parveen has returned home from hospital completely recovered after 13 days. She will be under physician’s supervision at home.
Managing director of Universal Medical College Hospital, Ashish Kumar Chakraborty confirmed the the singer's release from the hospital Friday night to Prothom Alo.
Farida Parveen was admitted to hospital with serious breathing problem on 1 February. Apart from fluids accumulating in her lungs she had several other old-age complications including diabetes, high blood pressure and thyroids issues.
When her condition deteriorated, she was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. After providing her treatment in the ICU for several days, she was shifted to regular cabin. Then she recovered completely after 13 days.
Asish Kumar Chakraborty said, “Initially, her physical condition was a bit worrisome. With the sincere efforts of the physicians, she recovered. At one point there arose the necessity of dialysis. But in the end she didn’t need it anymore.”
“She has completely recovered now. We have given her a guideline which she must strictly follow. Otherwise, some complications may reappear,” he added.
Farida started singing Nazrul Sangeet as a listed artiste of Rajshahi Radio Centre in 1968. However, she became popular by singing patriotic songs around 1973. Farida Parveen was trained in Lalon Sangeet by Moksed Ali Shah.
Farida Parveen received the Ekushey Padak in 1987 for her special contribution to the field of music. Apart from that, she received the ‘Fukuwaka Asian Culture Award’ from the Japanese government in 2008.
She also received the National Film Award as the Best Playback Singer in 1993. She has established a singing school named ‘Ochin Pakhi School’ for teaching Lalon Sangeet to children.