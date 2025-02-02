Farida Parveen seriously ill, taken to ICU
Renowned Lalon Sangeet singer Farida Parveen has been admitted to hospital with breathing problems. Her husband, instrumentalist Gazi Abdul Hakim, told Prothom Alo that Farida Parveen was admitted to the hospital early on Saturday.
Gazi Abdul Hakim added that Farida Parveen has now been put in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Fluids have accumulated in her lungs. Apart from that there are several other complications as well.
Prothom Alo spoke to Asish Kumar Chakraborty, managing director of Universal Medical College, the hospital where the artiste is undergoing treatment. Speaking about the artiste’s latest condition he said, “She has been admitted this morning (Saturday) with severe breathing problems. After completing all the necessary tests, she has been kept in the ICU.”
“She has some old-age related complications including lung problems, diabetes, high blood pressure and thyroid problems. Currently she’s under the supervision of a cardiology, kidney and critical care specialist. Her condition is a bit critical. We have advised dialysis. Let’s see how it goes,” he added.
Farida started singing Nazrul Sangeet as a listed artiste of Rajshahi Radio Centre in 1968. However, she became popular by singing patriotic songs around 1973. Farida Parveen was trained in Lalon Sangeet by Moksed Ali Shah.
Farida Parveen received the Ekushey Padak in 1987 for her special contribution to the field of music. Apart from that she received the ‘Fukuwaka Asian Culture Award’ from the Japanese government in 2008. She also received the National Film Award as the Best Playback Singer in 1993. She has established a singing school named ‘Ochin Pakhi School’ for teaching Lalon Sangeet to children.