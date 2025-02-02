Farida Parveen seriously ill, taken to ICU

Renowned Lalon Sangeet singer Farida Parveen has been admitted to hospital with breathing problems. Her husband, instrumentalist Gazi Abdul Hakim, told Prothom Alo that Farida Parveen was admitted to the hospital early on Saturday.

Gazi Abdul Hakim added that Farida Parveen has now been put in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. Fluids have accumulated in her lungs. Apart from that there are several other complications as well.