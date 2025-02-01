Sabina Yasmin collapses on stage during comeback show, hospitalised
Eminent Bangladeshi singer Sabina Yasmin collapsed on stage while performing at her comeback musical event 'Amader Sabina Yasmin: Ami Achhi Thakbo' at a five-star hotel in the capital on Friday. The event marked her return to stage after a year-long hiatus.
Confirming the news to media, singer Dithi Anwar said that the legendary singer suddenly felt ill amid her performances and collapsed on the stage. She was immediately taken to the emergency department of United Hospital and is undergoing treatment at this moment, but is out of danger now.
The iconic singer will return home in a couple of days following the supervision of doctors at the hospital, Dithi Anwar added.
Friday’s event marked the legendary singer’s long-awaited return to the stage, as she took a year off due to her extensive treatment in Singapore. In an exclusive interview with Prothom Alo, the artiste revealed that she had undergone surgery in February 2024, followed by 30 sessions of radiotherapy over four months.
Prior to that, she last performed several stage shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane in Australia in late 2023. After that, she was no longer available for performance on stage.
According to the organisers, she was scheduled to perform at the same event on Saturday as well, which was scheduled to be followed by another upcoming show in Chattogram.