Sabina Yasmin collapses on stage during comeback show, hospitalised

Eminent Bangladeshi singer Sabina Yasmin collapsed on stage while performing at her comeback musical event 'Amader Sabina Yasmin: Ami Achhi Thakbo' at a five-star hotel in the capital on Friday. The event marked her return to stage after a year-long hiatus.

Confirming the news to media, singer Dithi Anwar said that the legendary singer suddenly felt ill amid her performances and collapsed on the stage. She was immediately taken to the emergency department of United Hospital and is undergoing treatment at this moment, but is out of danger now.