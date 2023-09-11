Macron rejoices in Bangla music

Musician, actor, instrumentalist and ‘Joler Gaan’ frontman Rahul Anand and his wife, painter Urmila Shukla live in a house in Dhanmondi with their son, Tota. Rahul named this old nameless house “Bhangabari” (broken house).

Last night, the couple hosted a special guest, French president Emanuel Macron, at their house. They didn’t do anything special to welcome the French president, except the beautiful “alpana”, an age-old Bangla custom of floor painting to welcome guests, that Urmila Shukla painted using colourful flower petals.

Emanuel Macron went to visit Rahul Anand’s studio at around 11: 00 pm Sunday. Each of the walls of the studio was packed with different sorts of unique instruments invented by Rahul, including, Draupadi, Pagla, Padma, Mandola and Totaban. In fact, Rahul Anand’s Bhangabari is more like a museum of musical instruments than a studio.