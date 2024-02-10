Star Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa dies at 88

Charismatic Japanese conductor Seiji Ozawa, who led the Boston Symphony Orchestra for nearly 30 years and delighted audiences with his energetic style, died at his home in Tokyo aged 88, his management team announced on Friday.

Ozawa conquered the world of Western classical music, bringing an East Asian sensibility to his work with some of the world's most celebrated orchestras, from Chicago to Boston to Vienna.

"Conductor Seiji Ozawa passed away peacefully at his home on February 6th, 2024, at the age of 88," his management team said in a statement on its official Facebook page. He died of heart failure and the funeral was attended by close relatives according to his wishes, the statement read.