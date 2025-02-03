When will Sabina Yasmin return home?

After undergoing treatment at hospital for two days, renowned singer Sabina Yasmin is set to return home. She is expected to leave hospital this Monday afternoon, as confirmed to Prothom Alo by her close associate, singer Jahangir Sayeed. He said that, “Sabina Apa is doing well. There are no major concerns at the moment, but the doctors felt it necessary to keep her under observation at the hospital. However, it was decided yesterday that she will be able to return home this afternoon.”

Last Friday, after more than a year, Sabina Yasmin returned to the stage to perform in a comeback event. She sang over for an hour, captivating the invited audience. However, she suddenly fell ill on stage. She was immediately rushed from the five-star hotel in Banani to a hospital in Gulshan. Following initial treatment, she was brought home that night. However, as her condition slightly worsened in the early hours of the morning, she was admitted to a private hospital in Dhanmondi, where she has been receiving medical care for long.