When will Sabina Yasmin return home?
After undergoing treatment at hospital for two days, renowned singer Sabina Yasmin is set to return home. She is expected to leave hospital this Monday afternoon, as confirmed to Prothom Alo by her close associate, singer Jahangir Sayeed. He said that, “Sabina Apa is doing well. There are no major concerns at the moment, but the doctors felt it necessary to keep her under observation at the hospital. However, it was decided yesterday that she will be able to return home this afternoon.”
Last Friday, after more than a year, Sabina Yasmin returned to the stage to perform in a comeback event. She sang over for an hour, captivating the invited audience. However, she suddenly fell ill on stage. She was immediately rushed from the five-star hotel in Banani to a hospital in Gulshan. Following initial treatment, she was brought home that night. However, as her condition slightly worsened in the early hours of the morning, she was admitted to a private hospital in Dhanmondi, where she has been receiving medical care for long.
Sabina Yasmin’s daughter, singer Yasmin Fairooz Badhan, informed Prothom Alo, “A medical board of specialists has been formed to assess my mother’s condition. They have reviewed all the test reports and observations, concluding that she currently has no significant health concerns and is in stable condition. The issue on stage was caused by physical weakness, low blood pressure and slightly elevated diabetes levels. My mother may return home at any time.” Based on the doctors’ advice, she will not be participating in any performances for the time being, Yasmin Fairooz Badhan added.
Sabina Yasmin made her stage comeback after more than a year through a special program titled, “Amader Sabina Yasmin: Ami Achi Ami Thakbo,” organised by HSBC Bangladesh. At the end of 2023, she had performed in multiple stage shows in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, Australia. Since then, she had not been seen on stage.
She first sang a children's song in 1962, composed by Robin Ghosh. From then on, there was no looking back. She continued to sing in numerous films, releasing several albums and establishing herself as an indispensable figure in Bengali music. However, she never abandoned her training in classical music. In 1967, at just 13 years old, she recorded her first playback song for the film “Agun Niye Khela”. Her most recent playback performance was in the 2020 film “Ei Tumi Shei Tumi”, directed by Kobori. Additionally, she debuted as a music composer, for four songs in the film.