Rihanna set to headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pop star Rihanna has signed to perform at the mega-event, which is set to take place during Super Bowl LVII, on 12 February just outside of Phoenix, Arizona.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show has found its main act. The programme will be produced by DPS alongside Roc Nation and Jesse Collins, with both serving as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton directing. Roc Nation is also serving as the live performance’s strategic entertainment advisor. “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment,” Jay-Z said in a statement, as quoted in The Hollywood Reporter.