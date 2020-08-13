‘I am so sad I couldn’t see Abbu during last few days’

Abbu (father) breathed his last on 9 August. I was waiting in a car at the gate of Universal Medical College Hospital staring at the hospital signboard. A number of his popular songs were playing inside my head.

I was not allowed to go inside the hospital as I have been suffering from acute kidney problems. Both of my kidneys have almost stopped functioning. I have to go have a kidney transplant soon. Right now, my immunity system is very weak.

Other family members were with Abbu in the ICU. It was killing me thinking that I could not be with him. I was missing my mother who I lost four years ago. It felt like I had become an orphan. I told my husband Kazi Foysal Ahmed that I would see Abbu once when he would be brought out to be bathed.