‘I was born to sing’

Today is Runa Laila’s birthday. This renowned artiste of Bangladesh, popular throughout the subcontinent, has been singing for over the past five decades and has songs recorded in 18 different languages. This time there are no celebrations for her birthday, though a new song of her music composition , ‘Ei dekha shesh dekha’, is being released today. She chats with Prothom Alo about the song and an array of different topics.

She says that very naturally she won’t be celebrating her birthday this year given the dark days through which the world is going. Coronavirus transmission is increasing steadily, people are suffering, so there is no question of celebrating the day. “I just ask for everyone’s prayers so I may stay well,” said the singer, “So that I may continue to sing. That will be the biggest gift for me on my birthday.”

Runa Laila said that no one would have imagined that the world would go through such times, but this would eventually end. “Perhaps things won’t return to as they were before, by maybe there is a different beautiful future waiting for us. We just have to be very careful, for ourselves and for others.”

She emphasised the need to wash hands, wear masks and sanitise. “It is our responsibility to ensure that no one is affected because of us. It is our responsibility to protect the life of others. If we all carry out this responsibility, the virus will come to an end.”