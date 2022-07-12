James Bond's iconic theme composer Monty Norman passes away

British composer Monty Norman, who was the man behind the iconic James Bond theme, has passed away at the age of 94.

According to sources, a statement posted on his official website stated, "It is with sadness we share the news that Monty Norman died on 11th July 2022 after a short illness."

Norman had most famously composed the film score for the 1962 James Bond movie 'Dr. No', starring Sean Connery.