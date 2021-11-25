Jay-Z becomes most Grammy-nominated artist

Jay-Z currently has 23 wins in Grammys. He has been nominated in 18 of the 22 Grammy years since then, even though his release schedule has slowed considerably over the past decade.

The ‘Song Cry’ star made his Grammy bow in 1999 with three nods, two from his classic ‘Vol. 2...Hard Knock Life’ album and one for his tag-team with Jermaine Dupri, ‘Money Ain’t a Thang’.

As per Variety, he won the award but did not attend the ceremony stating that he “boycotted” them because fellow New Yorker DMX had not been nominated despite racking up two No. 1 albums in a year.