Fame feels like prison: Beyonce opens up about challenges of superstardom

Beyonce, the global superstar renowned for her commanding presence and enigmatic public persona, has shared new insights into why she chooses to retreat from the limelight between album cycles.

According to Billboard, in a candid interview, the 32-time Grammy winner discussed the personal challenges of fame and her deep connection to music.

In her interview, Beyonce spoke openly about her approach to artistry and public life.

"I create at my own pace, on things that I hope will touch other people," she revealed, adding, "I only work on what liberates me."