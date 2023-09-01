'Hok Kolorob' famed lyricist Rajib Ashraf no more

Rajib had been suffering from asthma for a while and was taken to the hospital after his condition deteriorated last night, said Sina.

Rajib's namaz-e-janaza will take place at Baitul Mukarram Mosque after Asr prayer on Friday. After that he will be laid to rest at Jannatul Mawa Graveyard in Mirpur-11 , he added.

Celebrities and his close acquaintances have been sharing their grief and love for the revered lyricist on their social media handles after being informed about his untimely demise.

Regarded as one of the most talented and versatile lyricists in the modern era of Bangladeshi urban music, Rajib Ashraf garnered massive popularity for his collaborations with musician Arnob.