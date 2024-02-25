Have been noticing that trend for about two years: Habib

If I have to talk about it, I must go back to the Covid times. The whole world had almost come to a standstill during the pandemic. I feel that everyone rediscovered themselves in their own unique way during Covid. The same happened to me as well.

While working from home at that time, I was getting the feeling of those early career days. Back then I had felt an urge to bring innovativeness in the music which has had an effect on this song. Lyricist of the song Ali Baker Zico is a good writer. I heard the lyrics of the song while we were chitchatting one day.

The lyrics have the depth of happiness, sorrow and grief in them. I had the feeling that a sort of sad-romantic music, the type of song in the voice of Nancy and me creates a mood among the audience, can be made from that. Out of that concept, I made this song collaborating with Nancy.

Then it was the time to make the music video. Taneem Rahman Angshu directed quite a few music videos including ‘Hariye Fela Bhalobasha’ in 2015. He can visualise the story of my song very well. He’s able to grasp the idea of ​​the song. Then the video was shot after planning it with him.