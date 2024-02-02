“It must have been someone crazy to make that cup the first time. We have ruined the word ‘crazy’. People who are mentally ill, we call them crazy. Yet it is craziness from which something beautiful is created,” he added.

Rahul Ananda is a lover and a poet. How do you find time for nature and people amidst such busy schedule? Rahul replied, “Whenever I go somewhere, I take some time alone out for myself.”

“I have taken some time out for myself coming to Chattogram as well. A lot of antique shipwreck items are found here at Bhatiari. I’ll go there and look for some items to make instruments with them,” he added.

The band Joler Gaan is so popular among Bangla speaking community all over the world including Bangladesh as well as India. But what’s the reason behind such popularity? Rahul Anana doesn’t know the answer to this question.

Rahul said, ‘I don’t know why we are famous. But I have noticed that children like us a lot. Children are indeed ruthless critics. And they like our songs. We receive many videos from children. And the reason could be honesty. We just try to do music with honesty.”