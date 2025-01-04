Tahsan himself shares photo with fiance now
The news of popular singer and actor Tahsan’s marriage has been the talk of town on social media throughout the day today, Saturday. Though the news of his marriage went viral Tahsan denied tying the knot.
He told Prothom Alo, “The marriage has not happened yet. There have been no formalities either. There was a casual programme at home and these photographs were snapped there. I’ll share details in the evening today (Saturday).”
Sharing a new photograph with Roza Ahmed at 6:14 pm in the evening today, Tahsan wrote a few lines from a song with that as the caption. That means Tahsan is confirming the news that he has decided to tie the knot with Roza.
Earlier, several photographs featuring Tahsan and Roza started going viral on social media since morning today. And, netizens started congratulating the couple there. Many of Tahsan’s colleagues from the media industry have also congratulated them.
According to several sources, Tahsan’s wife Roza Ahmed has been working as a bridal makeup artiste in Bangladesh and the US for more than a decade now. Roza studied cosmetology at New York University.
After completing her studies, she received a cosmetology license and then established ‘Roza’s Bridal Makeover’ in Queens of New York. She’s also an entrepreneur, said Tahsan. Roza Ahmed is quite popular on social media and has a large number of followers there.
More than 18 years ago, Tahsan Khan and actress Mithila had gotten married on 7 August 2006. The couple became the parents of a baby girl on 30 July 2013. Later, Tahsan and Mithila announced their divorce on 4 October 2017.
Both Tahsan and Mithila announced their divorce on their official Facebook page that day. Many fans of this former couple could not accept their divorce. Mithila later got married to Indian filmmaker Srijit Mukherji in 2019.