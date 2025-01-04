Tahsan himself shares photo with fiance now

The news of popular singer and actor Tahsan’s marriage has been the talk of town on social media throughout the day today, Saturday. Though the news of his marriage went viral Tahsan denied tying the knot.

He told Prothom Alo, “The marriage has not happened yet. There have been no formalities either. There was a casual programme at home and these photographs were snapped there. I’ll share details in the evening today (Saturday).”