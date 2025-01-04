News of marriage goes viral, Tahsan says not married yet
News of popular singer and actor Tahsan getting married has gone viral on the social media. Different media outlets reported that Tahsan Khan has tied the knot with USA-based makeover artiste Roza Ahmed.
When Prothom Alo contacted Tahsan in this regard on Friday night he said, “I’ll share the details in the morning.”
At 10:20 am today, Saturday, Tahsan told Prothom Alo that he has not gotten married yet. There have been no formalities either. There was a casual programme at home and the photographs were snapped there. He promised to share details in the evening today (Saturday).
Several photographs of Tahsan and Roza’s wedding ceremony have gone viral on social media since morning today. And, netizens started congratulating this newlywed couple there. Many of Tahsna’s colleagues from the media industry have also congratulated them.
According to several sources, Tahsan’s wife Roza Ahmed has been working as a bridal makeup artiste in Bangladesh and the US for more than a decade now. Roza studied cosmetology at New York University.
After completing her studies, she received a cosmetology license and then established ‘Roza’s Bridal Makeover’ in Queens of New York. She’s also an entrepreneur, said Tahsan. Roza Ahmed is quite popular on social media and has a large number of followers there.
More than 18 years ago, Tahsan Khan and actress Mithila had gotten married on 7 August 2006. The couple became the parents of a baby girl on 30 July 2013. Later, Tahsan and Mithila announced their divorce on 4 October 2017.
Both Tahsan and Mithila announced their divorce on their official Facebook page that day. Many fans of this former couple could not accept their divorce. Mithila later got married to Indian filmmaker Srijit Kukherji in 2019.