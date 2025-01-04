News of marriage goes viral, Tahsan says not married yet

News of popular singer and actor Tahsan getting married has gone viral on the social media. Different media outlets reported that Tahsan Khan has tied the knot with USA-based makeover artiste Roza Ahmed.

When Prothom Alo contacted Tahsan in this regard on Friday night he said, “I’ll share the details in the morning.”

At 10:20 am today, Saturday, Tahsan told Prothom Alo that he has not gotten married yet. There have been no formalities either. There was a casual programme at home and the photographs were snapped there. He promised to share details in the evening today (Saturday).