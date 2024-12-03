Tahsan, does he say 'yes' or 'no' to acting?
allFor the first time ever Tahsan Khan has shot a music video in Hollywood. On top of three mega concerts this month, he’s busy with the making of 12 new songs. Apart from that, this singer come actor is returning with a television programme after eight years. Prothom Alo’s Monzurul Alom gives latest updates of Tahsan Khan.
Tahsan’s innovative idea
On this idea of spreading Bangla music on a global level Tahsan said, “Whenever a foreign artiste visits the country, they get special attention of the audience. It’s because they have succeeded in spreading their songs in the subcontinent. I’m just trying so that we can also reach that level in the next 5 or 7 years.”
“From now on, our songs have to be presented differently, changes have to brought in tune and rhythm while, the music videos have to be of global standards. We have to have idea about what kind of changes the global music field is going through and what type of music different generations are listening to,” he added.
Bangladesh-American musician Muza, famous for songs like ‘Noya Daman’ and ‘Jhumka’, has joined Tahsan in this endeavour. US-expatriate musician Sanjay is with them also.
Speaking about their inclusion Tahsan said, “The foreign producers and directors we have with us including Muza can grasp the audience pulse. That’s why all of us are putting in efforts together.”
12 new songs at once
Tahsan had not been in the music scene regularly for the last three years. Now he has decided that he will make songs throughout the year. Tahsan Khan is coming up with 12 new original songs and he’s busy with those songs at the moment.
One of the songs titled ‘Oporichito Chayachobi; will be released next month. Later he will be releasing one song every month. The songs will be recorded both in Bangla and in English. The music videos of these mega-budget songs will be shot in the US and in Bangladesh.
But in spite of making fewer songs, Tahsan is still very popular among audience of all generations. And, he realises that whenever he’s performing on stage. He still gets calls for concerts regularly just like before.
This month, he will be performing in three major concerts including one at the Uttara Club. From his longtime experience, he also tries to understand what kind of songs does the Gen-Z audience like.
He said, “The song titled ‘Ronge Ronge Rongin Hobo’ has been hyped a lot. Even the audience of the young generation is listening to the song. Then again, the audience still requests for many of my older songs as well. I understand what type of off-beat songs do the Gen-Z audience likes, apart from melody. Actually I’m lucky that audiences from all generations are listening to my songs.”
Shakib’s invitation out of the blue
Tahsan is well established in the music industry while Shakib Khan is one of the most popular actors of Dhallywood. Though the two stars from these two fields are familiar with each other, they didn’t have any connection between themselves till now. They weren’t even acquainted personally. They have bridged that gap. Tahsan recently attended one of Shakib Khan’s events on the film star’s invitation.
When asked if he ever played back a song for any of Shakib khan’s film, Tahsan said, “Shakib Khan is an A-list actor in films. If any of my songs are included in his film, the song would reach both of our fans and it would gain a whole different level of publicity in the subcontinent. Since we have become friends this time hopefully there will also be a playback song very soon.”
"Yes" or "no" to acting
In addition to his singing, Tahsan has been praised for his acting in dramas and films as well. It has been two years he has not appeared in any acting project either. When asked, why this aloofness from acting? Tahsan said, “I’ll be completely invested in music the whole time. The task that seems most difficult to me is to release original songs before the audience. That’s why you’ll see many are just singing their old popular songs while some are making remakes.”
“Instead of leaning that way, I’m producing new tracks with an understanding of the audience mindset. It’s really tough to make a new track hit. That’s why I don’t want to focus on several things at a time. However, Binge (online video streaming platform) has bought the copyright of popular US game show ‘Family Feud’ and I’m returning to screen after eight long years with that show,” he added.