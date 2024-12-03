Tahsan, does he say 'yes' or 'no' to acting?

On this idea of spreading Bangla music on a global level Tahsan said, “Whenever a foreign artiste visits the country, they get special attention of the audience. It’s because they have succeeded in spreading their songs in the subcontinent. I’m just trying so that we can also reach that level in the next 5 or 7 years.”

“From now on, our songs have to be presented differently, changes have to brought in tune and rhythm while, the music videos have to be of global standards. We have to have idea about what kind of changes the global music field is going through and what type of music different generations are listening to,” he added.

Bangladesh-American musician Muza, famous for songs like ‘Noya Daman’ and ‘Jhumka’, has joined Tahsan in this endeavour. US-expatriate musician Sanjay is with them also.

Speaking about their inclusion Tahsan said, “The foreign producers and directors we have with us including Muza can grasp the audience pulse. That’s why all of us are putting in efforts together.”