Quincy Jones, peerless music giant, dies at 91

Quincy Jones, the polymath hitmaker who ruled the American music industry with a magic touch for well over half a century, has died. He was 91 years old.

The singular artist was surrounded by family at home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Bel Air when he died Sunday, his publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement, without specifying a cause.

"Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing," his family said in the statement. "And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

"Through his music and his boundless love, Quincy Jones' heart will beat for eternity," they said.

From Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson, jazz to hip-hop, Jones tracked the ever-fluctuating pulse of pop over his seven-decade-plus career -- most often orchestrating it himself.