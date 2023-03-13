RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins Best Original Song award

Dreams of so many Indians have finally come true as team 'RRR' brought glory to the country. RRR's power-packed song 'Naatu Naatu' took India global as it won the Oscar for 'Original Song'.

'Naatu Naatu' has won the award beating big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga.

Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event.