Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale in white

Nobody has ever seen Lata Mangeshkar in heavy or extravagant jewellery. But even though she never talked too much about it, she used to be very passionate about diamonds and pearls. Talking to the Telegraph in 2005, she shared a very special memory of hers related to diamonds. In 1947, with the money she got as her first income, Lata bought gold jewellery for her mother. And for herself, she specially got a ruby and diamond ring custom made for Rs 700. The ring had her initials engraved on it and she lovingly preserves as one of her most prized possessions. Renowned Jewellery designer Archana Agarwal told the Times of India that Lata has always been very careful and conscious about her style, attire and look.

She actually worked with a jewellery giant in India and designed a range of diamond jewellery and the whole collection was named after her. After music, diamonds has been her second love as she used to say sometimes. She had a huge collection of beautiful diamond ear studs and rings. Apart from her passion for diamonds, Lata used to be very fond of pearls as well. A simple string of pearls round her neck, flower-shaped or single pearl studs in her ears was all she needed to enhance her unaltered beauty. The way she celebrated diamonds and pearls through the simplicity in her look is not replicable in any possible way.