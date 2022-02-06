Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92

The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital on 8 January after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from Covid, the star singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also expressed condolences over Mangeshkar’s demise.

“Sad to learn about the demise of Swar Kokila, Lata Mangeshkar ji. She enriched our lives for decades with her soulful voice. The nightingale of India has passed away but she will live in our hearts forever. Om Shanti,” Joshi tweeted.