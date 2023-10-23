Britney Spears set to hit bestseller list with tell-all memoir

Two years after escaping her father's guardianship, Britney Spears recounts her years as a superstar who became a victim of her success in a highly anticipated memoir being published on Tuesday.

One revelation from ‘The Woman in Me’ has already made headlines: with Spears saying she felt pressured into having an abortion while dating fellow popstar Justin Timberlake between 1999 and 2002.

"If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it," she writes. "It's one of the most agonising things I have ever experienced in my life."

The publishers have kept a tight lid on most of the contents -- unsurprising since Simon & Schuster reportedly paid more than 15 million dollars for the rights.