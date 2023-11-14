'Pippa' makers issue apology after AR Rahman's 'Karar Oi Louho Kopat' rendition faces backlash

Makers of the recently released biographical war film 'Pippa' on Monday issued an apology after facing backlash for AR Rahman's 'Karar Oi Louho Kopat' rendition.

Rahman recently made a rendition of Bengali poet Nazrul Islam's patriotic song Karar Oi Louho Kopat for the war drama which gathered a lot of controversy.

On Monday, production house Roy Kapur Films took to Instagram and issued an apology regarding the controversy of AR Rahman's rendition of Nazrul Islam's patriotic song.