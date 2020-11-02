Nick Jonas feels lucky to have Priyanka in his life

Pop star Nick Jonas is missing his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra, and has shared a stylish flashback moment.

In the picture, Nick and Priyanka are twinning in black outfits as they pose happily for the camera.

“How lucky am I? #flashback,” Nick wrote on Instagram, along with heart-eyed emojis.

In the comments section, Priyanka wrote: “My love! I’m the luckiest.”

The star couple often engage in social media PDA. Back in September, Priyanka posted a picture with Nick and said she was so grateful to have him.