Nick Jonas feels lucky to have Priyanka in his life

IANS
Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. Photo: Twitter
Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas. Photo: Twitter

Pop star Nick Jonas is missing his wife and actress Priyanka Chopra, and has shared a stylish flashback moment.

In the picture, Nick and Priyanka are twinning in black outfits as they pose happily for the camera.

“How lucky am I? #flashback,” Nick wrote on Instagram, along with heart-eyed emojis.

In the comments section, Priyanka wrote: “My love! I’m the luckiest.”

The star couple often engage in social media PDA. Back in September, Priyanka posted a picture with Nick and said she was so grateful to have him.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the picture. In the photo, Priyanka is seen leaning towards Nick and holding his hand.

She captioned the image,”My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas.”

Nick and Priyanka got married over multiple ceremonies over three days in India in December 2018. They later hosted a series of receptions for friends and family.

Meanwhile, Priyanka also shared an update on her Instagram Story, and revealed that she is “finally heading home”. She was in Europe shooting for a project.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the film adaptation of “The White Tiger”, which she has also executive produced, and “We Can Be Heroes”, directed by Robert Rodriguez. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers’ “Citadel” and “The Matrix 4”.

