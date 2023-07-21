Spanish court opens new tax probe into singer Shakira

A Spanish court said Thursday it has opened a new probe into Colombian music superstar Shakira for alleged income tax fraud.

The 46-year-old ‘Hips Don't Lie’ singer is already due to stand trial at the end of the year in Spain for allegedly failing to pay 14.5 million euros ($16.3 million) in taxes on income earned between 2012 and 2014.

Now a court in the northeastern town of Esplugues de Llobregat near Barcelona said it had agreed with prosecutors to investigate two possible cases of tax fraud by Shakira from 2018.