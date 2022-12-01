Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dies at 79

Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter and keyboardist Christine McVie, who also enjoyed success as a solo artist, died on Wednesday at the age of 79 following a brief illness, her family announced.

McVie wrote some of the legendary Grammy-winning rock band's most famous songs, including "Little Lies", "Everywhere" and "Songbird", after joining a few years after its 1967 formation.

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, the group has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and is considered one of the most successful bands ever.