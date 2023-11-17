Which Park Ji-min? US outlet's BTS error prompts online outrage

A US entertainment news site has sparked anger and drawn ridicule after an apparent K-pop blunder, posting a photo of BTS megastar Jimin instead of a Korean actress with the same name.

In a post on social media platform X viewed more than 100,000 times, Deadline Hollywood links to its coverage of France's Cesar Academy's annual Revelations list, which flags up-and-coming acting talents.

This year, the list includes Korean-born, France-based actress Park Ji-min, who has gained recognition for her powerful performance in ‘Return to Seoul’, a 2022 adoption drama directed by French-Cambodian filmmaker Davy Chou.