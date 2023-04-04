BTS's Jimin first South Korean solo artist to top US songs chart

Jimin, a member of the K-pop supergroup BTS, has made history as the first South Korean solo artist to land the number one spot on the top US songs chart, Billboard announced Monday.

The single ‘Like Crazy’ debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 this week, bumping Miley Cyrus's ‘Flowers’ out of the top spot, where it had reigned for eight weeks.

"Jimin is the first South Korean soloist to score a No. 1 hit on the #Hot100, thanks to 'Like Crazy’," Billboard tweeted.