I'm heading towards another world: Ferdous Wahid

Prothom Alo :
The music video 'Jibon Golpo' starts with the life of Ferdous Wahid. Is this actually the story of your life?
Ferdous Wahid: The 'Jibon Golpo' song reflects the life I am living now. But no matter what life I am living, to me life is all about emotion. There is nothing about forcefully talking about conscience. Conscience is not in our control, it is controlled by Nature. The rest of my life I see ahead is all about love, care and emotion. Then one day it will all come to an end.
Prothom Alo :
What about the life you have left behind?
Ferdous Wahid: I also like to look back and think of the life I have lived. I love to look back and ruminate over my life, from my birth, childhood, adolescence, teen years, youth, marriage, children, career and professional achievements. All that is a part of my life and it makes me happy. I have been living for many years in my village home at Bikrampur. A river flows by. I like to gaze at the deep waters of the river, walk through the green paddy fields and think of the past. Today I recorded a song 'Bondhu Chirokal' in such an environment.
Prothom Alo :
Which part of your life do you think is the most vibrant?
Ferdous Wahid: My professional life has been most vibrant. I perhaps didn't realise that so much at the time, but now I do. All that has occurred in my life is about passion. There was no room for conscience.
Prothom Alo :
But emotions can drive people to commit mistakes too.
Ferdous Wahid: Of course there will be mistakes in emotion. It is through these mistakes that that there is joy and peace. Mistakes bring sorrow too. Then sorrow is followed by happiness. It is not possible to shrug off mistakes. I have no regrets about my mistakes.
Prothom Alo :
How do you feel about the life you are leading now?
Ferdous Wahid: Life now comprises a new vision culminating from the past and present. I feel I have done something good in my life. I can see that from a distance. It feels good. Even at this point in my life I am working on 22 songs. The scripts for these songs are being drawn up. Had it not been for the days that have passed, I would not have been able to enjoy today. I can grasp the story of life. Without my professional life I wouldn't have been able to understand the significance today.
Prothom Alo :
So you have no regrets, no remorse?
Ferdous Wahid: Never. I see no reason for regrets. Whatever had been destined for me, happened. It will happen.
Prothom Alo :
The composer of the song you are singing, 'Jibon Golpo' is the young singer and music director Pijit Mohajon. He is making the video of the song too. How come you have put your trust in such a young composer?
Ferdous Wahid: In one word, Pijit has a promising future. What I have found within this young man as an artiste has impressed me. After hearing his composition, I felt he has something special within him. I have a sung a few songs of a couple of other composers other than Habib because they were so eager. But this is the first time I approached a composer, Pijit, on my own accord. I feel an artiste needs to be a good person and I find all qualities of a good human being in Pijit. This is all about emotion. Some people make mistakes, some don't.
Prothom Alo :
There is nothing more certain in life than death. As the years go on, do you think about death?
Ferdous Wahid: That is the ultimate truth. Reality. Man cannot control this. Death always troubles me. That is why I left Dhaka city and have come to this rural environment. We all must leave. Since we have to leave, I have chosen to live in a clean and fresh environment of the village. Ever since I crossed 40, I have been thinking of death. In the beginning I would grow restless at the thought that I would not be here in this world one day. But somehow now I have developed this belief in the afterworld. It feels good to think I am heading towards another world. Before there had been a fear.
Prothom Alo :
So you have sung for the Eid magazine show 'Ei Din Shei Din Eid Ananda'.
Ferdous Wahid: I have sung in a magazine show after a long time. I was excellently arranged. The music video was set in my village home.
Prothom Alo :
Back to you birthday. Happy birthday.
Ferdous Wahid: It feels good to think that it was on this day that I entered this world. And I feel happiest because I was born in Gandaria, Dhaka, in 1952, the year of the language movement and on 26 March, Independence Day. One is my birth year and the other is my birth month. My emotions are involved in one way or the other with these two special days.