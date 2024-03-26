I'm heading towards another world: Ferdous Wahid

Prothom Alo :

Ferdous Wahid: That is the ultimate truth. Reality. Man cannot control this. Death always troubles me. That is why I left Dhaka city and have come to this rural environment. We all must leave. Since we have to leave, I have chosen to live in a clean and fresh environment of the village. Ever since I crossed 40, I have been thinking of death. In the beginning I would grow restless at the thought that I would not be here in this world one day. But somehow now I have developed this belief in the afterworld. It feels good to think I am heading towards another world. Before there had been a fear.