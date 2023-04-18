J-Hope of BTS to begin mandatory South Korean military service

BTS star J-Hope was set to start his mandatory South Korean military service on Tuesday, local media reported, the second member to report for duty since the K-pop juggernaut went on hiatus last year.

The septet has become a global cultural phenomenon, selling out stadiums and dominating charts while raking in billions for South Korea's economy and building an international legion of fans known as ARMY.

But all able-bodied South Korean men must serve at least 18 months in the military, and after a years-long debate about whether BTS deserved an exemption, Jin, the oldest member of the group, began his service in December.