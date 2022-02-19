Paul McCartney announces first live shows since 2019

Sir Paul McCartney plans to launch a 14-date US concert tour in the Pacific Northwest this spring, marking his first series of live performances since the end of a world tour in 2019, the former Beatle announced on Friday.

The “Got Back” tour will open on 28 April in Spokane, Washington, McCartney’s first show in that city, followed by back-to-back concerts at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle on 2-3 May, according to the tour schedule posted on his official website.